Austin Asset Management Co Inc Makes New Investment in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEP. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 935.9% in the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $51.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.55. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.97 and a 12-month high of $105.18.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This is an increase from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.54%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AEP shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

