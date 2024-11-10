Avid Bioservices’ (CDMO) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair restated their market perform rating on shares of Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CDMO. StockNews.com upgraded Avid Bioservices to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.50 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.63.

Shares of CDMO stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $12.48.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 16.53% and a negative net margin of 101.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 17,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $172,588.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,862.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 19,323 shares of company stock worth $194,208 over the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Avid Bioservices by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 43,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Avid Bioservices by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 310,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 104,573 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 31,450 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Avid Bioservices by 394.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 73,962 shares during the period. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices during the first quarter valued at about $18,425,000. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices, Inc operates as a contract development and manufacturing organization for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries in the United States. It provides process development and current good manufacturing practice clinical and commercial manufacturing services of biologics, including clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, regulatory submission and support, upstream and downstream development and optimization, analytical methods development, cell line development, testing, and characterization services.

