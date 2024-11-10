Avid Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Avid Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 49.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,347 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 2.2% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,429,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,795,000 after buying an additional 201,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 3,033 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.45 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $103.13 and a 52 week high of $108.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.83 and a 200-day moving average of $107.26.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

