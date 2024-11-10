B. Riley Cuts Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) Price Target to $8.00

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Full House Resorts from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum upgraded Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLL traded up $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $5.02. 207,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,873. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.05. Full House Resorts has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88. The company has a market capitalization of $178.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.99.

In other news, CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total value of $175,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,116,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,569.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric J. Green acquired 7,500 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 178,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,608.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $175,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,116,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,603,569.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,041 shares of company stock worth $924,473. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Full House Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Full House Resorts in the first quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts during the second quarter worth about $140,000. 37.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

