Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Hits $0.0000

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 27.3% higher against the US dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Baby Doge Coin has a total market capitalization of $391.74 million and approximately $120.87 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

ApeSwap (ABONDV1) traded 5,037,843.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.22 or 0.00097633 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001336 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000172 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002312 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00004292 BTC.

About Baby Doge Coin

BABYDOGE is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 202,640,249,770,599,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 202,640,250,638,619,264 with 159,723,710,154,283,680 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 200 active market(s) with $115,980,111.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

