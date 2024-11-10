Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $189.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $203.97. 1,888,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,772. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.56 and a 1 year high of $205.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.98.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.60 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $236,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $236,687.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 546,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,052,553.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,442,673 in the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

