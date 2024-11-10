Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Buys 64,302 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 51.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,648 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 64,302 shares during the quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $14,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 222.7% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 563.9% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 405 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,038.5% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:UBER traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.04. 20,152,597 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,639,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $70.96. The firm has a market cap of $151.70 billion, a PE ratio of 35.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.34. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $87.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $11.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.32.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 127,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,344. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

