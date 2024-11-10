Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Has $15.87 Million Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,990 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,540 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $15,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AIA Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 8.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 24,028 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,577,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 13.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 89,098 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $24,387,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. XN LP lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 24.2% in the second quarter. XN LP now owns 464,489 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $119,420,000 after buying an additional 90,616 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 27.5% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,999 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after buying an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,178,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE:CRM traded up $11.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $321.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,484,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,715,824. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $208.84 and a one year high of $322.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $307.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Salesforce from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.37.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Salesforce

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,920,275.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.97, for a total transaction of $1,104,474.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,581 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,275.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.29, for a total transaction of $117,824.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,741.74. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,573 shares of company stock valued at $42,319,874 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.