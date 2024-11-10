Baker Avenue Asset Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 541.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,203 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 180.7% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,946,460 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $287,043,000 after buying an additional 3,184,160 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,511,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $493,907,000 after buying an additional 1,866,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9,864.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,119,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $87,336,000 after buying an additional 1,108,030 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 139.5% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,544,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $120,492,000 after buying an additional 899,476 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in PayPal by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,899,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $194,262,000 after purchasing an additional 687,940 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,144,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,546,967. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $83.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $83.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.44% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised PayPal to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Phillip Securities reissued an “accumulate” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Argus raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.45.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

