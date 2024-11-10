Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.77-$0.81 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.85. Baxter International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.900-2.940 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

NYSE BAX opened at $34.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 1 year low of $32.48 and a 1 year high of $44.01.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Baxter International will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

