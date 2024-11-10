Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.770-0.810 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.840. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Baxter International also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.900-2.940 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Baxter International from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Baxter International from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Baxter International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Get Baxter International alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baxter International

Baxter International Price Performance

NYSE:BAX traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.64. 6,636,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,694,846. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60. Baxter International has a 12 month low of $32.48 and a 12 month high of $44.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.39 and a 200 day moving average of $36.12.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Baxter International had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Baxter International’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Baxter International

(Get Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.