Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $119.00

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN opened at $103.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $72.56 and a 52-week high of $105.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.54.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 5,637 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $566,349.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,071.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 5,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.47, for a total value of $566,349.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,514 shares in the company, valued at $6,984,071.58. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,274 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,146 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 222.1% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 154.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 140.3% during the first quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

