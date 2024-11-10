Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair upgraded shares of Blend Labs from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.25 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $4.75 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.46.

BLND stock opened at $4.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 1.16. Blend Labs has a 52 week low of $1.16 and a 52 week high of $4.75.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blend Labs will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Winnie Ling sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $40,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 279,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,133,426.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 54,303 shares of company stock worth $192,926 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

