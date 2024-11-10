Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.67. Bloomin’ Brands also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.720-1.820 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.33.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLMN

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $14.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 61.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.