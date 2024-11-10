BMO Capital Markets Cuts Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Price Target to $138.00

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SUI. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.82.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $125.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 67.38, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.80. Sun Communities has a 52-week low of $110.98 and a 52-week high of $147.83.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.20). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $939.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. Sun Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 3.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $390,000. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,690,000. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

