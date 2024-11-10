BNB (BNB) Price Hits $634.26

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $634.26 or 0.00799959 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion and $2.59 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,099,397 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 144,099,427.51618955. The last known price of BNB is 629.03741597 USD and is down -0.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2274 active market(s) with $2,311,735,954.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

