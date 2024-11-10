BNB (BNB) Price Hits $634.26

BNB (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 10th. One BNB coin can now be bought for approximately $634.26 or 0.00799959 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BNB has traded 14.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion and $2.59 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BNB Coin Profile
BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 144,099,397 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.
Buying and Selling BNB
