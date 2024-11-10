Brickley Wealth Management Takes $235,000 Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Brickley Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.88. 4,093,560 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,142,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $74.51 and a 1-year high of $99.58.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

