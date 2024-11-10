Bridges Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 17,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 78.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $146.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $132.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Houlihan Lokey currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,582.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gillian Beth Zucker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.49, for a total value of $30,498.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,582.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Scott L. Beiser sold 8,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.89, for a total transaction of $1,263,269.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,917 shares of company stock worth $1,513,129 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

NYSE HLI opened at $185.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.98 and a beta of 0.65. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.92 and a fifty-two week high of $189.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.61.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $574.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.93 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 46.63%.

Houlihan Lokey Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

