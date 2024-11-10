Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 248 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 260.6% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 77.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Ross Niebergall sold 2,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total value of $707,199.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,861,670.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,964 shares of company stock worth $2,179,119 in the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LHX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $252.00 to $250.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

LHX stock opened at $260.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.56 and a 1 year high of $261.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.87 and a 200 day moving average of $230.43. The company has a market cap of $49.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.72.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.07. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.30%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Featured Stories

