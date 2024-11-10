Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 96 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXON shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Axon Enterprise from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $385.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.42.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXON opened at $603.18 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.88 and a 12-month high of $611.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.16 and a 200 day moving average of $347.27.

Insider Transactions at Axon Enterprise

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total transaction of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Caitlin Elizabeth Kalinowski sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.03, for a total value of $167,863.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,588.37. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,172 shares of company stock worth $136,270,842 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

