Bridges Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Moody’s by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 1,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.40, for a total value of $777,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,415 shares in the company, valued at $654,296. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Stock Up 2.5 %

Moody’s stock opened at $477.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $474.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.01. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $337.80 and a 1-year high of $495.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.58, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 57.97% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Moody’s from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James downgraded Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Moody’s from $451.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $460.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $500.00.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

