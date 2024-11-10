Brokerages Set VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO) Price Target at $11.08

Shares of VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VZIO shares. Barrington Research lowered shares of VIZIO from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,130.00 and a beta of 2.03. VIZIO has a 12-month low of $5.26 and a 12-month high of $11.37.

In other news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $28,437.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,311.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in VIZIO during the 1st quarter valued at $1,612,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO in the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in VIZIO by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VIZIO by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,686,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,090,000 after purchasing an additional 918,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

