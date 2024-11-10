Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.20.

NYSE:BIP opened at $34.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 12 month low of $24.84 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of -90.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

