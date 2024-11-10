Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB) Shares Purchased by Jensen Investment Management Inc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth about $469,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the first quarter worth approximately $11,405,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,971,000 after acquiring an additional 363,736 shares during the period. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 3rd quarter valued at $940,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Campbell Soup Trading Up 1.0 %

CPB stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $45.59. 1,852,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,586,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.19. Campbell Soup has a twelve month low of $39.65 and a twelve month high of $52.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.09.

Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 78.31%.

About Campbell Soup

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.