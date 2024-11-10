CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CANADA GOOSE-TS (TSE:GOO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.07) by C$0.12, reports. The business had revenue of C$267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$255.00 million.
Several analysts recently commented on GOO shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of CANADA GOOSE-TS from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.
