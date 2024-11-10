CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.670-1.730 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $885.0 million-$905.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $883.6 million. CarGurus also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.50-$0.55 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.59.

Shares of CARG stock traded up $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. 1,309,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 478,031. CarGurus has a 1 year low of $18.59 and a 1 year high of $37.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarGurus will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $102,857.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,053,633.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CarGurus news, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $713,261.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 480,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,722.22. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Todd Quinn sold 3,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $102,857.85. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,633.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,794. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

