CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.50-$0.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $219-$239 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $225.59 million. CarGurus also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.670-1.730 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Monday, September 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on CarGurus from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CarGurus from $27.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on CarGurus from $26.50 to $38.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.59.

CarGurus Price Performance

Shares of CarGurus stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.81. 1,309,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 478,031. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -75.67, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $37.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.94.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.85 million. CarGurus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a positive return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In related news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $123,562.38. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 119,330 shares in the company, valued at $3,572,740.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 4,127 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total value of $123,562.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 119,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,572,740.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 25,168 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $795,812.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 449,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,223,340.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,823,794. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

