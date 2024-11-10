Carr Financial Group Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 103.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 107.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 86.5% during the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

RSP stock opened at $184.10 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $139.03 and a 1-year high of $184.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

