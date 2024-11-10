CD Projekt (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Trading Down 3.1% – What’s Next?

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.82 and last traded at $9.82. 9,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 16,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.13.

CD Projekt Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.71.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of video games for personal computers and video game consoles in Poland. The company operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. Its product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

