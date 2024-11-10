Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Releases Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.350–0.280 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $33.0 million-$38.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.2 million. Clearfield also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

CLFD stock traded down $2.60 on Friday, hitting $34.20. 460,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,198. The stock has a market cap of $487.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.16 and a beta of 1.35. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $23.45 and a 1-year high of $44.83. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average of $37.70.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CLFD. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Clearfield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.75.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

