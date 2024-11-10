Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CLFD. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Clearfield in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Clearfield from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $34.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 8.38, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.65. Clearfield has a 52-week low of $23.45 and a 52-week high of $44.83.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.95 million. Clearfield had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLFD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Clearfield by 187.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 11,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Clearfield by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Clearfield by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,012,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,223,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Clearfield during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Clearfield by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,536 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

