Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.17.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Performance

Shares of CLSD opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.18 and its 200 day moving average is $1.19. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.19 million, a PE ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 2.33.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ngai Hang Victor Chong bought 36,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clearside Biomedical

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 34,359 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Clearside Biomedical in the second quarter worth about $368,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,490,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 314,480 shares during the period. 18.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

