Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.180-0.180 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.0 million-$452.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $455.7 million. Cloudflare also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.740-0.740 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.88.

Cloudflare Trading Down 4.6 %

NET stock traded down $4.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.25. 7,777,228 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,373,076. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.69. Cloudflare has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $116.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -350.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 6.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $430.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.65 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $1,170,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,963,504.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $1,170,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,403 shares in the company, valued at $21,963,504.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 35,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $2,940,697.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,092,901.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 477,043 shares of company stock valued at $39,737,342. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

