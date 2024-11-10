Colonial River Investments LLC Buys 1,852 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Colonial River Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 281.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,124,000 after purchasing an additional 315,280 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,425,000 after buying an additional 60,607 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after buying an additional 77,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,212,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $330.03 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $189.12 and a 52-week high of $398.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 478.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares in the company, valued at $261,745,630.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total value of $1,613,937.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,143,350. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.