Colonial River Investments LLC Buys New Shares in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Colonial River Investments LLC purchased a new position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,326 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,136 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in American Express by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,325 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 820,843 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $222,613,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,192 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,393,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $287.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $202.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $268.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.32. American Express has a 1-year low of $152.05 and a 1-year high of $296.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $16.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.68 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total value of $21,049,740.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,656 shares in the company, valued at $30,176,150.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 13,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.98, for a total value of $3,552,818.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,724,067.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 77,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.26, for a total transaction of $21,049,740.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,176,150.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $248.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America boosted their price target on American Express from $263.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.09.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AXP

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.