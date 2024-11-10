Colonial River Investments LLC Raises Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Colonial River Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 66.7% in the second quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $156.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.89. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.65%.

About Chevron

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.