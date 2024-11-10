Colonial River Investments LLC Sells 525 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Colonial River Investments LLC lessened its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 525 shares during the quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Cadence Bank grew its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 52,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 28,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 25,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $30.42 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $25.88 and a 12-month high of $30.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.04.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $13.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. US Capital Advisors upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

