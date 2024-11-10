Colonial River Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Colonial River Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,456 shares during the period. Colonial River Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $331,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $541,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total value of $11,509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AMD. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 1.2 %

AMD opened at $147.95 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $113.06 and a one year high of $227.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.29, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

