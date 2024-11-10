Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.250-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.0 billion-$1.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Corpay also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 18.900-19.100 EPS.
CPAY has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Corpay from $344.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corpay from $327.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Corpay from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corpay from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.79.
Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $975.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.84 million. Corpay had a return on equity of 38.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corpay will post 17.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.
