Coty (NYSE:COTY) Cut to Underweight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Coty (NYSE:COTY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $7.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $8.00.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Coty from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coty from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Coty from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.97.

COTY stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Coty has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.59.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Coty had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Coty by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 42,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 65,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Coty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 792,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.36% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige segment products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

