Covestor Ltd Grows Stock Position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 47.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,976,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $482,847,000 after buying an additional 219,638 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.2% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,423,255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,979,000 after acquiring an additional 75,364 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,673,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,966,000 after acquiring an additional 589,530 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth about $58,379,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology in the third quarter valued at about $42,610,000. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total transaction of $315,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $659,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $655,146.87. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 10,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $315,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,458,636.21. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMKR opened at $27.36 on Friday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.90 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.06. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.85.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 5.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.95%.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

