Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CF Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $1,527,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $260,000. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth about $494,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 262.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $83.71 on Friday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.13 and a 52 week high of $90.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.65. The company has a market cap of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.65%.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 7,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $648,234.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,574.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 2,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,964,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CF. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of CF Industries from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CF Industries from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.42.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

