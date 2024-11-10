Covestor Ltd Increases Stock Position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X comprises approximately 0.6% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,721,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 709.8% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 60,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,148,000 after acquiring an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp raised its stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. PPSC Investment Service Corp now owns 2,486,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,177,000 after acquiring an additional 49,725 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter worth $6,555,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter worth $3,067,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $182.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 12 month low of $79.78 and a 12 month high of $183.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.06.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

