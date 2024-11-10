Covestor Ltd Sells 12,652 Shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Covestor Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,652 shares during the quarter. Endeavor Group accounts for approximately 0.3% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Palliser Capital UK Ltd boosted its stake in Endeavor Group by 230.0% in the 3rd quarter. Palliser Capital UK Ltd now owns 1,237,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 862,380 shares during the period. Vest Financial LLC increased its position in Endeavor Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 53,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP now owns 673,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,215,000 after purchasing an additional 126,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Endeavor Group by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Endeavor Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EDR opened at $28.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.57 and a 200-day moving average of $27.56. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 0.77.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

Endeavor Group ( NYSE:EDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 6.23%. On average, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 48,176 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,399,031.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,831,247 shares in the company, valued at $53,179,412.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 225,272 shares of company stock worth $6,372,925. 63.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.86.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

