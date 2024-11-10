Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 13,802 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,802 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 13.8% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 16.9% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 4.0% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 6.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.4% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $603,582.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,112.48. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 10,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $603,582.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,607,112.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares in the company, valued at $6,739,564.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,710 shares of company stock worth $6,739,745 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:DAL traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $61.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,646,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,450,175. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $62.66. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The business had revenue of $15.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 8.33%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

