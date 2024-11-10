Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Buys 7,314 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Mondelez International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 130,765,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,153,609,000 after buying an additional 6,696,897 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Mondelez International by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 32,497,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,023 shares in the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6,311.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,750,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,804,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Stock Up 0.7 %

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.20. The stock had a trading volume of 4,864,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,150,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.18 and a fifty-two week high of $77.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

