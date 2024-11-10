Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $21.69 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,117 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Valero Energy worth $21,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VLO. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. International Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 5.5% during the second quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VLO traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.69. 1,702,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,640. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.89 and its 200 day moving average is $147.48. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $119.88 and a one year high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 38.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Bank of America started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Valero Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.29.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

