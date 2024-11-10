Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases 7,395 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $24,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Tyler Stone Wealth Management boosted its position in ASML by 113.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter worth $207,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 11.2% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 1.0% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ted Buchan & Co lifted its position in ASML by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ted Buchan & Co now owns 3,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASML has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,052.00 to $815.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.60.

ASML Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASML traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $669.47. 1,726,789 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,990,437. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $771.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $889.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.51. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $633.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.55.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $1.407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $5.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. ASML’s payout ratio is 29.21%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

