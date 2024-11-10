Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 48.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,175 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 0.6% during the second quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 22,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sysco by 3.1% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sysco by 3.7% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America cut their target price on Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Sysco from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, SVP Eve M. Mcfadden sold 4,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $303,103.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $77.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,353,991. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $66.27 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The company has a market capitalization of $38.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.76.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 101.04% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.44%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

