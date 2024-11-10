Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,622 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 541,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.06% of Regions Financial worth $12,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guerra Pan Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regions Financial by 13.1% during the third quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Regions Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Regions Financial by 6.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.45.

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RF traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.62. 6,487,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,398,264. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.04). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 18.78%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.50%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

